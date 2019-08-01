On Tuesday evening, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it would continue funding SNAP through February, if the partial government shutdown continues.

The USDA stated in a press release that it is working with states to issue the February benefits early. State leaders will have to request an early issuance of February SNAP benefits by January 20.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the federal government is expected to make SNAP payments through January. However, a press release from the governor's office goes on to say that if the shutdown continues through February, the federal program will only have $3 billion in funds to make SNAP payments. The budget is $4.75 billion to fund the program each month.

More than 78,000 households and 146,000 individuals depend on SNAP benefits in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Social Services Commissioner Marie Cannon will address the issue on Wednesday, January 9 at 11 a.m.