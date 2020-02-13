ALBANY, N.Y. — President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a "productive" meeting about Trusted Traveler programs, according to one U.S. official.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf issued a statement on Thursday, saying, in part:

"The relationship between New York State and the federal government us very important, but has been made difficult by the unilateral actions of New York State regarding the sharing of critical security information with (the Department of Homeland Security," he said.

Wolf, who in that statement called the meeting "productive," added, "We will continue discussions with the State of New York to find a mutually agreeable solution."

Going into the meeting, Cuomo said he hoped he could persuade President Trump to reverse a decision to boot New Yorkers from programs that allow travelers to avoid long lines at United States at the border.

The Democratic governor and Republican president met Thursday to discuss their dispute over New York's new Green Light Law, which lets unauthorized immigrants get state driver's licenses and also bars federal immigration agents from accessing state motor vehicle records.

The Trump Administration responded to the law by blocking New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs. Cuomo says he's willing to restore federal access to driving records on a limited basis.

