BUFFALO, N.Y. - Senator Tim Kennedy has won the Democratic primary for the 63rd State Senate district against challenger Shaqurah Zachery.

Kennedy won 77% of the vote with 52% of the precincts reporting.

Kennedy will face-off against republican Thomas Gaglione, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary for the 63rd district.

