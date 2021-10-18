State Democratic party apologizes after statement about India Walton

Jay Jacobs was asked why the state Democratic Party hadn't endorsed Walton, even though she won the nomination in June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Democratic Party is apologizing Monday after its chair Jay Jacobs drew a comparison to India Walton and former KKK grand wizard David Duke.

Jacobs was asked why the state Democratic Party hadn't endorsed Walton, even though she won the nomination in June.

Jacobs said that the state party doesn't necessarily endorse a candidate just because they win a primary, then cited they would have to endorse David Duke if he moved to New York and won a Democratic primary.

Jacobs said in a statement that the problem with civil discourse today is that people are more interested in controversy rather than discussion.

RELATED STORY: