BUFFALO, NY-- A senior Republican source has confirmed to 2 On Your Side's Scott Levin that Rep. Chris Collins will remain on the ballot for the November election.

Congressman Chris Collins (R-Clarence) was indicted by a federal grand jury in August on insider trading charges as well as lying to federal agents.

Collins has pleaded not guilty.

Collins said, shortly after he was indicted, that he would remain on the ballot, but a few days later, he suspended his campaign.

Monday morning, Levin was told by a senior Republican source that attorneys are advising Collins that no clear path remains to remove him from the ballot.

