As the partial government shutdown continues, there are growing concerns about the more than 2.7 million New Yorkers who depend on SNAP benefits.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the federal government is expected to make SNAP payments through January. However, a press release from the governor's office goes on to say that if the shutdown continues through February, the federal program will only have $3 billion in funds to make SNAP payments. The budget is $4.75 billion to fund the program each month.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Social Services Commissioner Marie Cannon will address the issue on Wednesday, January 9.