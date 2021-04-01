Siena Poll: Gov. Cuomo's favorability and job performance ratings continue downward trend

Cuomo's job performance is down to 42% among voters and only 33% are prepared to re-elect the governor next year, according to the poll.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo's favorability and job performance ratings continue to go down among New York voters.

According to a poll commissioned by Siena College, Cuomo's favorability rating has dropped to 40% while 52% are unfavorable. However, a majority of New Yorkers (51%) say the governor should not resign and that 52% of those polled say he can effectively do his job as governor.

“Voters to Andrew Cuomo: ‘We’ve got some good news and some bad news.’ On the one hand, his favorability rating is now the lowest it has ever been, with more than 50 percent of voters viewing Cuomo unfavorably for the very first time in a Siena College poll. On the other hand, a majority of voters – including Democrats by two-to-one and a plurality of independents – continue to say that Cuomo should not resign, and a similar majority say he can still effectively do his job as governor,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

About 60% of voters also approve the governor's handling of the pandemic, while 32% disapprove.

Cuomo's job performance is down to 42% among voters and only 33% are prepared to re-elect the governor next year, compared to 57% who said they would vote for someone else, according to the poll

“In February, Democrats were prepared to re-elect Cuomo 65-26 percent. Today, Democrats say they would re-elect Cuomo next year by the narrowest of margins, 46-43 percent,” Greenberg said. “At the same time, by a margin of 85-7 percent, Democrats say they want to see a Democrat win in next year’s gubernatorial election, as do all voters by a 52-32 percent margin."

Governor Cuomo is currently under investigation following allegations from some women of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.