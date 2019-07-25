NEW YORK — Senator Chris Jacobs has been outwardly against the Green Light Law from the very beginning.

The law allows undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses in New York State.

But now Jacobs is taking it one step further.

He introduced legislation that would revoke the law all together.

"People need to obey the law, and people who are not obeying the law should not be rewarded with privileges like driver's licenses," Jacobs said.

Jacobs believes the legislation is not only flawed but also dangerous.

"This law really hinders our ability, the DMV's ability, to partner with law enforcement, giving them critical information to keep them and citizens safe and also the integrity of our voting system," Jacobs said.

He's confident his proposal to rescind the Green Light Law could move forward, given it was a close vote the first time around.

"I really believe a lot of senators that voted for it went back home and heard from their constituents that they were against it. They are offended that it was passed, and I think if it came up for a vote again, I'm pretty confident it would go down in flames," Jacobs said.

This isn't the only effort to reverse the decision. Congressman Chris Collins proposed the Red Light Act, which would withhold federal highway funding from states that allow undocumented immigrants to get licenses.

Last week Collins told 2 On Your Side, "If we get this passed, the governor is not going to forfeit $1.3 billion in highway funding. We would be able to get this reversed. I'm confident of that."

But those in favor of the Green Light Law say that undocumented immigrants are already driving and that the change in the law ensures satisfactory rules of the road.

While those against it continue to fight, the law is set to go into effect in December.

