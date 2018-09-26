BUFFALO, NY -- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo made a stop in Buffalo at Roswell Park Wednesday.

The Governor, along with Roswell Park, announced a biotech joint venture with Cuba, a first for the two countries.

The announcement comes after recent trials involving a lung cancer vaccine - CIMAvax, which recently ended.

The lung cancer treatment was developed in Cuba, and was brought to the U.S. two years ago for the start of a clinical trial. The results from the trial are promising, according to Dr. Candace Johnson, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Center.

Roswell Park recently received a $6.28 million award from the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot Initiative to coordinate data and research on immunotherapy.

© 2018 WGRZ