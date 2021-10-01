Rochester mayor seeks 3rd term despite fraud charges

Warren was indicted last October on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her 2017 re-election campaign.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has announced her reelection campaign in a video that touts her record leading the upstate New York city of more than 200,000.

The video posted Saturday on Facebook says the city has made “tremendous progress” during her watch. It does not address the campaign finance charges Warren faces or the calls for her resignation over the 2020 suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Warren was indicted last October on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her 2017 re-election campaign. She has maintained her innocence.