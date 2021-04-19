Report: NYS Comptroller gives referral to investigate Cuomo's book

The NYS Comptroller's office has given the go ahead to the NYS Attorney General to begin a possible criminal investigation into Gov. Cuomo's most recent book.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Comptroller's office has given the go ahead to the New York State Attorney General to begin a possible criminal investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo's most recent book on the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to reporter Jesse McKinley from the New York Times.

There are allegations that some of Cuomo's staff members worked on his book called American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic , which would be a violation of the public officers law.

The book is also part of a the impeachment investigation against Gov. Cuomo by the New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee.