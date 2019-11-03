BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns is threatening to sue Erie County Executvie Mark Poloncarz over the use of county funds.

That's according to a Buffalo News article posted over the weekend.

In the article, Kearns says the unused money set aside for his office in 2018 is not being rolled over into this year's budget.

He's accusing Poloncarz of overstepping his authority, even though the clerk's office is not a department under the county executive.

Kearns says he hopes county legislators will intervene and make legal action unneccessary.

Poloncarz replied to the Buffalo news article on twitter saying, "I'm very disappointed the clerk hasn't even attempted to speak to me about this matter, though now he threatens to sue me. County law is very clear: he controls his budget during the fiscal year but not once the year ends. I know, I helped write it in 2006."

2 On Your Side has reached out to Kearn's media relations person for more information.

