WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Reports are coming in from Washington, DC that Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY) collapsed inside the Capitol building.

Spectrum reporter Samantha-Jo Roth tweeted images from where Reed collapsed.

Reed's spokesperson tells 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley that Reed will be fine. “Everything is fine. He is in stable condition and being checked out by medical personnel. “

Another statement was issued a story time later: "Tom is in good condition, responsive, and being checked out by medical personnel following today's fall." -- Will Reinert