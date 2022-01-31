Rep. Chris Jacobs plans to run for new NY 24th District seat

A plan released by the State Legislature's Democratic majority on Sunday could redefine what New York's congressional districts look like for years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who currently sits in the NY 27th Congressional seat, says he plans to run for the new 24th district seat if the proposed redistricted maps are approved.

A plan released by the State Legislature's Democratic majority on Sunday could redefine what New York's congressional districts look like for years.

The state will be losing a seat in Congress, going from 27 districts down to 26 because of population loss in the most recent U.S. Census.

The elimination of the 27th Congressional District currently held by Jacobs in the Democratic Majority's plan would lead to the splitting of Erie County into three congressional districts, instead of two.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins' (D) 26th District would largely stay the same on the potential map, but the 23rd and 24th Districts would see a lot of change.



The 23rd District, held by retiring Southern Tier Congressman Tom Reed (R), would add portions of southern Erie and Wyoming counties to its boundaries and would include towns such as Orchard Park, East Aurora, Springville, Arcade, and Gainsville, which were previously in the 27th District.

In the Democratic majority's plan, the 24th Congressional District would cover a massive swath of the state stretching from Lewiston all the way to Watertown. The entirety of Genesee and Orleans counties and a portion of eastern Erie County, including Alden and Clarence, could be included if the map is approved.

“Western New Yorkers value our families and our freedom and our shared commitment to these values binds us together. The renumbered NY-24 contains over 400,000 constituents I currently represent, and I am excited to get to better know a few new communities," said Jacobs in a campaign release.