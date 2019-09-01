President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night as the partial government shutdown continues.

The stalemate in Washington continues to involve about five billion dollars in funding for a southern border wall.

Local Republican Congressman Tom Reed says he believes the president's speech could help change people's minds, but both sides of the political aisle need to recognize problems at the border.

Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins issued a statement after President Trump's address.

“The only crisis is the one manufactured by this President. In causing this government shutdown, President Trump is holding federal workers and programs hostage to advance a political agenda," he said.