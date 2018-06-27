It's still too close to call who won the Democratic primary and know who will challenge Republican Tom Reed in the November election. Unofficial election results list Max Della Pia and Tracy Mitrano within 26 votes of each other. It is still too close to call a winner.

There were five Democratic candidates competing in the primary for the chance to run against Republican incumbent Reed in New York's 23rd Congressional District.

There are about 128,000 active Democrat voters in the district and according to the state Board of Election

s as of April 1, 2018 and about 154,000 active Republican voters in the district.

The unofficial results from the primary election are as follows:

Allegany County:

Tracy Mitrano- 260

Ian Golden- 144

Max Della Pia- 139

Linda Andrei- 120

Eddie Sundquist- 40

Cattaraugus County:

Linda Andrei- 331

Eddie Sundquist- 257

Max Della Pia- 256

Tracy Mitrano- 235

Ian Golden- 136

Chautauqua County:

Tracy Mitrano- 983

Eddie Sundquist- 737

Max Della Pia- 694

Linda Andrei- 659

Ian Golden- 265

Chemung County:

Tracy Mitrano- 505

Linda Andrei- 472

Max Della Pia- 427

Ian Golden- 418

Eddie Sundquist-54

Ontario County:

Tracy Mitrano- 394

Max Della Pia- 296

Ian Golden- 178

Linda Andrei- 174

Eddie Sundquist- 20

Schuyler County:

Tracy Mitrano- 308

Max Della Pia- 195

Linda Andrei- 90

Ian Golden- 76

Eddie Sundquist- 10

Seneca County:

Max Della Pia- 335

Tracy Mitrano- 334

Linda Andrei- 169

Ian Golden- 73

Eddie Sundquist- 27

Steuben County:

Max Della Pia- 624

Tracy Mitrano- 587

Linda Andrei- 379

Ian Golden- 318

Eddie Sundquist- 70

Tioga County:

Max Della Pia- 597

Tracy Mitrano- 151

Linda Andrei- 107

Ian Golden- 93

Eddie Sundquist- 6

Tompkins County:

Max Della Pia- 3,383

Tracy Mitrano- 2,876

Ian Golden- 1,169

Linda Andrei- 762

Eddie Sundquist- 160

Yates County :

Tracy Mitrano- 360

Max Della Pia- 76

Linda Andrei- 67

Ian Golden- 48

Eddie Sundquist- 14

Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin reporters spoke with a number of voters through the district about who they voted for, here is what they had to say:

"He (Della Pia) is a military supporter who is a Democrat,” said Gracen Glaubitz, a 21-year-old Fall Creek resident and student at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland. “He internalizes the values of the armed services. It’s good to see a career military guy who is about serving the people.”

"I liked her (Andrei). I’d like to see some change," said 59-year old Carmen Suliveres, of Elmira, who is retired. "There are no jobs upstate. We need work. I like (Andrei’s) ideas. She’s sensible."

"I like that he (Della Pia) has a great local connection, so he's really available to our area," said Laura Spencer Eberly, 38, a small business owner from Owego. He's right there for us to engage with him. He's come into my business several times, I've seen him out on the street almost every day. He's been working really hard so hes got my vote."

“I like his (Golden's) philosophy, I like his stand for equality and fairness," said Linda Fassett, 59 of Elmira. "In my age group, I’d like to see Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security preserved, also the safety net for folks. There’s just so much to do. Things have gone haywire.”

The winner will go on to face Republican Tom Reed in the November election. Reed has represented the district since 2010. In 2016 he was re-elected with 57 percent of the vote. He also served as the mayor of Corning from 2007 to 2010

