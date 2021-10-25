Questions for mayoral candidate Walton on past Facebook post about a Buffalo councilman

The gloves are coming off in the race for Buffalo mayor. Several viewers and readers reached out to Channel 2 about the post.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Facebook comment was first reported in the Buffalo News. It was a comment India Walton posted last year. Some say what the Democratic primary winner for Buffalo Mayor wrote is insulting.

In the comment, she makes a reference to the male anatomy and it is directed at North District Councilman Joe Golombek.

"Because I supported the mayor's budget and because I have supported his reform package from day one I was attacked on Facebook," he said.

Golombek said the social media post was brought to his attention this year.

"She said something about me that if I said about her I would be forced out of the office and forced out of any other job that I possibly had. It was pretty disgusting, it was sexual in nature, it was also racial in nature," the lawmaker said.

2 On Your Side reached out to the Walton campaign to see if in fact, she wrote this and if she had a response.

Here is her response:

"As I've previously said, I apologize to Councilman Golombek for my insulting words. That I was outraged and heartbroken at horrible injustice at the time is no excuse, but may provide helpful context for understanding my poor choice. I'm committed to being more careful with my words in the future. If Mr. Golombek is open to meeting with me so that we can bury the hatchet, I am fully available to him."

"I do believe in the freedom of speech and the freedom of expression, but I do believe that there's also some common decency, human decency that's out there and I think we should be careful with the types of words that we use."

Tonight at 5, as the race for mayor of Buffalo heats up, past comments by one candidate are coming to light, but @Indiawaltonbflo is not backing down, she is apologizing and ready to move forward. Her full response plus comments from Councilman Joe Golombek on Channel 2 @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wTm8LTFaYg — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) October 25, 2021

Golombek is not a Walton supporter.

"I accept her apology and will work with her if she wins," he said.