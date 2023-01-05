Putting legislative pay raises in perspective

Good government groups maintain too many loopholes remain that create the potential for misconduct.

NEW YORK — State legislators were generous with themselves beyond the $32,000 a year raise they approved last month. The legislation also included loopholes that good government groups are characterizing as weak on ethics and conflicts of interest.

What’s more, the raises, justified by supporters as compensation for inflation, far exceed increases in the cost of living.

Reinvent Albany compared the provisions of the legislation with recommendations made in 2018 by a state compensation commission that considered pay raises for legislators, among other state elected officials.