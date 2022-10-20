Proposed tax cuts on heating fuel in Erie County struck down

It failed a vote in the legislature on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposal to cut taxes on heating fuel in Erie County didn't make it through the county legislature.

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported that the proposal would have removed the nearly 5% tax Erie County collects on natural gas and home heating fuels.

Specifically, the proposal would have remove the 4.75% Erie County sales tax on residential heat energy sources such as natural gas, propane, electricity, steam, fuel oil, and wood.

It failed a vote in the legislature on Thursday. The minority Republicans blasted Democrats for not taking the opportunity to help homeowners.

We reached out to the majority leader for a response and haven't heard back.