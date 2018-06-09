BUFFALO, N.Y. – New York State’s primary election for state and local races is Thursday, September 13.

State law says the state and local primary is the first Tuesday after the second Monday, which means it would have fallen on September 11. But because of 9-11 commemorations and Rosh Hashanah, state lawmakers and the governor moved the primary election date to Thursday, September 13.

New York State has a ‘closed’ primary, which means only registered voters can vote in their party’s elections. For instance, if you’re a registered Republican, you can vote in the Republican primary. However, if you’re an independent voter and not registered with any party, you do not get to vote.

Leading up to the primary and eventually the general election in November, 2 On Your Side is committed to giving viewers helpful, clear and easy-to-understand information about the issues and the candidates through our ‘Voteable’ series.

Primary polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. in all of Western New York except Erie County, where the polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

