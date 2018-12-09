ALBANY - New York voters will head to the polls Thursday to pick their candidates for the November election — but only if they're enrolled in a party.

New York is a closed primary state, meaning you must be a member of a political party with a primary in order to cast a ballot.

This round of New York primary elections is for state and local races, highlighted by the Democratic primary for governor between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon, the actor and activist.

Democrats will get the chance to pick candidates for two other statewide races: Lieutenant governor, with incumbent Kathy Hochul facing a challenge from New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams; and attorney general, where four candidates are vying for the nomination.

Republicans, Democrats and third-party members, meanwhile, will get a chance to weigh in on local and state legislative races, depending on where they live.

Here's a look at some of the top races statewide, with candidates listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot.

For a full list of local primaries, check with your county Board of Elections.

Governor (Democrat)

Candidates:

• Cynthia E. Nixon

• Andrew M. Cuomo (incumbent)

This is the day's marquee race, with Nixon trying to deny Cuomo a bid for a third term.

Cuomo has focused his campaign largely on his battles with Republican President Donald Trump, from suing over the child-separation policy at the border and the GOP's tax-reform plan to criticizing the Trump administration's response to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.

He's also touted his progressive credentials, including passing same-sex marriage in 2011, increasing the minimum wage and pushing through a tougher assault-weapons ban as part of the SAFE Act.

Nixon has challenged Cuomo from his left, arguing that he is not nearly progressive enough and accusing him of being overly tolerant of a Republican-led state Senate during his years in office.

She has embraced many of the policy platforms of other left-leaning, insurgent candidates, including single-payer health care and marijuana legalization, while faulting Cuomo for the state of the New York City subway system.

Republicans already have their candidate: Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is their nominee and is not facing a primary.

Lieutenant Governor (Democrat)

Candidates:

• Kathy C. Hochul (incumbent)

• Jumaane Williams

New York has an unusual system for electing a lieutenant governor, who steps into the top role if a governor resigns.

The primary election is held separately from the governor primary, with the winner of each paired as a ticket for the general election.

Hochul is the incumbent and is Cuomo's preferred pick.

A former congresswoman from Buffalo, Hochul has touted her work with Cuomo over the past four years (she was elected in 2014) and their battles with Trump.

Williams has been a New York City councilman since 2010.

He's running with Nixon and has positioned himself as a progressive, vowing to use the lieutenant governor's role as a platform to push left-leaning policies.

The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor is already decided: Former Rye City Councilwoman Julie Killian.

Attorney General (Democrat)

Candidates:

• Sean Patrick Maloney

• Letitia A. James

• Leecia R. Eve

• Zephyr Teachout

This race is a wide-open, four-way battle: A recent Siena College poll showing 30 percent of likely Democratic primary voters remain undecided.

And much like the governor's race, the candidates have spoken often about how they would use the attorney general's office as a counterbalance to Trump.

Teachout is a Fordham Law School professor and corruption expert who challenged Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014 and Rep. John Faso in 2016.

Eve is a vice president of governmental affairs for Verizon's New York, New Jersey and Connecticut operations. She previously served as an aide to Cuomo and counsel to former Sens. Hillary Clinton and Joseph Biden.

James is the New York City public advocate and a former city councilwoman and is the endorsed pick of the state Democratic Committee.

Maloney is a congressman representing parts of the Hudson Valley and is a former aide to Gov. Eliot Spitzer and President Bill Clinton.

State lawmaker races

Every state lawmaker is on the ballot this November — and some of them are facing primaries Thursday.

Check with your local Board of Elections to see if there are any legislative primaries on your ballot this year.

Among the legislative races to watch are eight primaries against former members of the Senate Independent Democratic Conference, a now-defunct group of eight lawmakers who broke away from other Senate Democrats to form their own conference.

In the Lower Hudson Valley, Sen. Jeff Klein, the Bronx Democrat who led the IDC, is facing a challenge from Alessandra Biaggi, a former Cuomo aide who worked on the Clinton campaign. The Bronx-based district stretches into Pelham and Mount Vernon.

Sen. David Carlucci, D-Clarkstown, Rockland County, is being challenged by Julie Goldberg, a librarian and former Chestnut Ridge teacher.

Some of the other races to watch:

• In the Southern Tier, longtime Republican Assemblyman Clifford Crouch of Bainbridge will face a challenge from Nicholas Libous, the son of the late Sen. Thomas Libous. On the Senate side, Democrats Amanda Kirchgessner and Michael Lausell are battling to run in the 58th Senate district against Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats, Chemung County.

• In Monroe County, Democrats will get to choose between three candidates for the Assembly seat now held by Joseph Morelle, who is running for Congress. Jamie Romeo, chair of the Monroe County Democrats; Jaclyn Richard, president of the National Organization for Women's Rochester chapter, and Todd Grady, who works in real-estate sales and is a former Democrat and Chronicle business reporter.

• On the Republican side, Assemblyman Joseph Errigo, R-Conesus, is facing a challenge from Marjorie Byrnes of Caledonia.

• In the Hudson Valley, former Westchester County lawmaker Peter Harckham will face nonprofit consultant Robert Kesten in a Democratic primary. The winner will face Sen. Terrence Murphy, R-Yorktown, Westchester County.

• Also in the Hudson Valley, activist Pramilla Malick and Rosendale councilwoman Jen Metzger face off in a Democratic primary for a Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. John Bonacic. The winner faces Orange County Clerk Annie Rabbitt, a Republican.

• On the Assembly side, there's a five-way Democratic race for the 104th Assembly district in the Hudson Valley seat once held by the late Frank Skartados. Jonathan Jacobson, Ralph Coates, Alexander Reed Kelly, Kevindaryan Lujan and Jodi McCredo are all running for the Democratic nod.

Any federal races?

If you're hoping to vote in any congressional races Thursday, you will be disappointed.

New York has a split system for federal and state primaries, meaning only state and local races are on the ballot Thursday.

The federal primaries were held in June.

Polling hours

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in New York City and the following counties: Erie, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Nassau and Suffolk.

In the other 49 counties, polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m.

© Gannett Albany