President Trump supports Chris Jacobs for the 27th district

Erie County Clerk Chris Jacobs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Donald Trump has announced his support for Chris Jacobs.

President Trump made the endorsement on Twitter Tuesday morning. Jacobs is running for the 27th Congressional district seat that was previously held by Chris Collins. 

The New York State primary will be held June 23. Jacobs is running against Beth Parloto and Stefan Mychajliw in the Republican primary. 

This is the second time this year President Trump has endorsed Jacobs. He endorsed Jacobs back in February of this year. 