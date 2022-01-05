Pot, political maps, COVID aid on Hochul, lawmakers' agenda

Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to announce sweeping initiatives for 2022 in her State of the State address Wednesday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from the roll-out of recreational marijuana sales to how best to help New Yorkers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has promised to announce sweeping initiatives for 2022 in her State of the State address Wednesday, including overhauls of the state's ethics rules and the public university system. Hochul plans to deliver her address from the Assembly Chamber to distanced attendees due to the COVID-19 uptick.

The Legislature has until April to pass a budget and decide the fate of billions in projected surplus.