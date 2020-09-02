BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is the latest local elected official to comment on the federal changes on New York's participation in the Trusted Travel Program.

The Trump Administration, with the help of Congressman Tom Reed, has stopped state residents from enrolling in U.S. Department of Homeland Security programs. This includes Global Entry, NEXUS, and some other Trusted Travel Programs.

New York State plans to file a suit to block the plan.

A news conference will be held Monday morning to discuss the Green Light Law and how it would impact New Yorkers' ability to enroll in those programs.

Poloncarz said Sunday in part:

"Our residents and businesses demand and deserve the same access to the Trusted Traveler Program that they have always had, and I call on Congressman Reed to put the interests of his constituents and our community first by demanding this as well."

On Saturday, local Assemblyman Sean Ryan shared his concerns about the Trump Administration's actions against Trusted Traveler programs.

"The DOH's ban on the Trusted Traveler Program, just like the SALT cap, is a hyper-politicized act of retaliation against New Yorkers, period," Ryan said in a statement. "It does not address national security because we all know that anyone who qualifies for TTP gets screened extensively and approved by the feds."

Ryan also called out Congressman Reed, who the Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security said was directly responsible for this situation.

RELATED: Congress could take action after feds change Trusted Traveler Programs

RELATED: Answering questions about changes to Trusted Traveler Programs

RELATED: New York State to sue Trump Administration over new Trusted Traveler policy

RELATED: Feds' suspension of applications for Trusted Traveler Programs in New York likely to end up in court