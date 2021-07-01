Poll: Third of voters don't want Gov. Cuomo to run for re-election

According to a Siena Poll released Thursday morning, nearly 40 percent of voters want this term to be Cuomo's last as NY Governor.

According to the poll, 39 percent of voters say the governor should serve out the rest of his term, but not run for re-election. Still, 35 percent of voters say the want Cuomo to continue to serve and run for re-election. Another 23 percent of voters want the governor to resign immediately.

If Cuomo was to run again, 35 percent of voters say they would re-elect him. 56 percent of voters would prefer "someone else."

Governor Cuomo has not said specifically if he will be running for re-election, but he did attend a large fundraiser in New York City this week.

When it comes to the pandemic, overall voters gave the governor favorable ratings for how he handled the pandemic, managed the vaccine rollout, kept people informed and reopened the state. However when it came to nursing homes, 60 percent of voters say Cuomo did not handle it well. Overall, Cuomo's favorability rating hasn't changed much this month, it sits at about 45 percent.