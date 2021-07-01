Political analyst: 'This is a dark day in America'

Peter Yacobucci, an associate professor of political science at Buffalo State College, offers some analysis on the attack on the Capitol.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "This is a shock to America. This is a dark day in America when individuals can occupy and breach the Capitol and stop the process of certifying the next president of the United States," said Peter Yacobucci, an associate professor of political science at Buffalo State College.

Yacobucci told 2 On Your Side that we've seen this type of thing before in other places around the world, but in America it's unprecedented.

"We have never seen this in the United States. The last time we came close to this is the contested election of 1876, but even then, not to the level that we're seeing today," Yacobucci said.

Looking at this election, Yacobucci added that it wasn't unusually close.

Those sentiments echoed even by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier in the day on Wednesday.

McConnell said, "Just in recent history, 1976, 2000, and 2004 were all closer than this one. The electoral college margin was almost identical to what it was in 2016."

Yacobucci told 2 On Your Side he's received several messages from people asking why police didn't take more aggressive action.

Yacobucci stressed, "That's a question that I think needs to be answered and it certainly does not look well or bode well for law enforcement in the United States if individuals are being treated dramatically different for similar protest action."

"We have seen in the Black Lives Matter protests, we saw in the protests outside the White House before the election, aggressive police action with tear gas, with rubber bullets, with very, very violent suppression of the protesters," Yacobucci said.

He added, "Here we saw the police largely back away as the protesters entered the Capitol building of the United States, took over the chambers, and took over some of the major offices."

Yacobucci believes this will be a day that's remembered for years to come and hopefully one we can learn from.

He said, "When the country goes through a traumatic event like this that really has divided the country in half. The Trump presidency, and building up to the Trump presidency, has simply split the country in half. This last election showed that and there's no indication in polling data that individuals are ready to come back together. Joe Biden talks about unifying the country, but I don't know if he has the political skills, or if any person has the political skills to do it."

However, he said it is possible and we've seen it happen in the past.

"We have seen when we've gone through traumatic events, people rise together and join hands and remember what American democracy is all about," said Yacobucci.

As for if that will be an outcome of this, Yacobucci told 2 On Your Side it's too early to tell.