BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sources tell 2 On Your Side a planned Buffalo GOP fundraiser to be attended by Vice President Mike Pence in mid-April will have to be rescheduled.

The event, first reported Monday afternoon by the Buffalo News, was tentative, according to the sources; however, a scheduling conflict meant the Vice President would not be able to make it on April 11.

The sources tell 2 On Your Side someone jumped the gun in leaking the story to the press before the date was finalized. A venue hadn’t even been booked, according to two sources.

One source said a Vice Presidential visit is still expected at some point.