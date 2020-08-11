Peoples-Stokes says Kamala Harris proves 'no matter what it is you desire to be, you can be'

The Majority Leader of the New York State Assembly speaks candidly about Kamala Harris as the Vice President-elect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crystal Peoples-Stokes is one of many female leaders across the nation. The New York State Assembly Majority Leader is excited about a female Vice President-elect.

"Most Americans, historically, have not looked kindly on women of color, one because we're not male, and two because we're not white," Peoples-Stokes said.

"And so for us, it has always been a challenge, and so what I think her being the vice president of the greatest country in the world means to little Brown and little girls period throughout America, says that no matter what it is you desire to be, you can be, if you do what she has done, and that is work hard.

Stay true to yourself, stay focused on your goals and accomplish things in life that benefit other people."

Harris, 56, is the first Black American, the first Indian American, and the first Asian American. She is the daughter of two immigrants. Her father came from Jamaica, her mother from India. She was born in Oakland, California. She is the first woman to be elected as the first female Vice President of the United States.