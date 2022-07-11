Pa. Senate race | Fetterman vs. Oz

The Commonwealth's senate race is one that the country will be watching, as it's considered to be a race "for the 51st vote" in the United States Senate.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like the state's governor's race, Pennsylvania's senate race is one that's receiving nationwide attention; the outcome of this race will affect the partisan balance of the United States Senate.

35 of 100 seats are up for election, including one special election. Democrats have an effective majority, with the chamber split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris having the tie-breaking vote. Democrats hold 14 seats and Republicans hold 21 seats up for election in 2022.

John Fetterman currently serves as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Known for not being the "typical politician" he frequently sports hoodies and sneakers while out in the community, and on the campaign trail. He said the following in August:

"Our economy is a mess because of Washington, [and] the rich, powerful, the insiders, and the lobbyists. [...] We must make more stuff in America, cut taxes for working families, [and] Congress shouldn't play in the stock market."

Fetterman has said he supports eliminating the filibuster. He is also a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, increasing jobs, and supporting American manufacturing, unions, and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He's also a strong proponent for LGBTQ rights.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for office for the first time.

A retired surgeon and former reality television host, Oz has likened himself to former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. He's said that if elected, public safety would be one of his top priorities, saying he would oppose early release programs and support funding law enforcement. He's also criticized the Biden administration's economic policies and said they had led to inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Also similar to the state's governor's race, abortion rights are on the line in this election.

Fetterman has been outward with his support, saying that he would support codifying Roe v. Wade if elected. Oz on the other hand, described himself in September as "strongly pro-life,” adding that he supports exceptions for rape, incest, or if the mother’s life is at risk.