Pennsylvania is a hot spot in the presidential race

Candidates have focused on Erie, PA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is a blue state when it comes to the presidential election with New York City usually placing the Empire State in the Democratic column.

But while we focus on our Western New York coverage area we also have McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania. And there it's a different story as the Keystone State is definitely in play once again.

They are communities in a largely rural area, but in Coudersport in Potter County and Smethport in McKean County, election staffers are very busy.

"A normal presidential year we send out about 700 absentee - mail-in ballots," said Sandra Lewis, the elections and voter registration director in Potter County. "We have sent over 1,900 ballots out so we have seen a huge increase in our absentee mail ballots this time around."

McKean County Elections Director Lisa Pratt also saw a significant jump in absentee - mail-in ballots up to 4,900 this year as compared to 800 in past presidential election years.

There are reports of political infighting in the state capital in Harrisburg and numerous court proceedings in Pennsylvania over absentee ballot access and collection.

Lewis in Potter County told us, "It has been challenging but we do have a solicitor (attorney) who has been staying on top of things and so that has been a big benefit for us. We're constantly checking the emails in our guidance from our state as well as our solicitor."

Both McKean and Potter counties are located in what was called the "Trump T" with rural areas in the center, northeast, and northwest parts of the state. That helped the president in 2016 take this commonwealth state and it's 20 electoral votes by a margin of only 44,000 votes cast out of nearly 6 million across the state. A political analysis by the New York Times indicates that works out to roughly .7 percent. It leaves out urban areas Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in the bottom corners of the state, which mostly went for Clinton.

Biden, who is a native of Scranton, PA, has a slight lead in Pennsylvania polls this time as did Clinton in 2016. But again it may be a toss-up as we heard from reporter Chelsea Strub from our Tegna sister station WNEP-TV in the Wilkes Barre - Scranton market. Again Biden is a hometown boy in Lackawanna County. But there's also Luzerne County.

"That's (Lackawanna County) a strong Democratic county and they show support for him there," Strub said. "But 15 miles down the highway in Luzerne County - they call this Trump Country... and by they I mean the voters here."

Strub adds this point, "Driving around town it's Trump sign, Biden sign, Trump, Trump, Trump, Biden, Biden, Biden. So there are people here who, you know, wanna say who they're voting for loud and proud and it's everywhere."

Pennsylvania does not allow actual early voting on machines. But it is allowed for people to turn in their absentee or mail-in ballots. Strub showed us a scene with a rather long line Tuesday outside the election office in Wilkes Barre with supporters on both street corners equipped with bullhorns to urge a vote for their candidate.

Both campaigns have also criss-crossed this commonwealth state as Strub pointed out.

"We've had Pence," Strub said. "Biden was just here and then Eric Trump was here. Jill Biden was here. Then they're all doing virtual visits. So every week almost it seems like another candidate is coming here."

Strub joked that she is beginning to recognize the Secret Service agents on the protective details for the president and former vice president.

Then you can travel to the other end of the northern part of the state to Erie. That is where the national media and candidates have converged with numerous campaign rallies and visits.

Scott MacDowell is a former Buffalo area photojournalist who is now News Director at WICU-TV in Erie. Here's his take on that focus, "It's a corner of Pennsylvania that is up for grabs. And I think it's a benchmark. I think it's a bar for anybody to grab and I think it sets the tone for the rest of the state."

And he told 2 On Your Side's Ron Plants, "It's a different dynamic this year Ron, it's unlike anything I've ever seen."

Also there have been a barrage of political ads from both campaigns. Strub remarked that her sister visiting from Maryland was used to seeing about four spots in an average time of viewing. But in Pennsylvania there are as many as four ads in every commercial spot break.

MacDowell says in Erie, "The load is enormous, it is PAC (political action committee) money. It is big, big, big dollars and trying to fit it all in makes it very difficult for our newsroom."

MacDowell also says there has been a more focused police presence in the area with concerns about violence from some self proclaimed militias and other groups. He says there have even been some death threats directed at his staff despite their best efforts to keep their reports as balanced as possible.

MacDowell says his station also reported on a suspicious individual who was seen collecting absentee ballots at an elections office.