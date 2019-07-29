BUFFALO, N.Y. — We still don't know whether Congressman Chris Collins (R-NY) will run for re-election next year as he deals with his indictment on insider trading charges.

But others are throwing their hats into the ring.

Attorney and former judge Beth Parlato announced her candidacy for the NY-27 district, saying she'll be a conservative voice for the district.

She's the second candidate to declare after State Senator Chris Jacobs and there's been interest from several others including Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia.