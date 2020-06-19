Ortt picked to lead New York State Senate Republican Conference

The State Senator represents the 62nd District, which includes Niagara, Orleans and Monroe counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Senator Rob Ortt will lead the New York State Senate Republican Conference.

Ortt represents the 62nd District, which includes all of Niagara County, all of Orleans County, and the towns of Sweden and Ogden in Monroe County.

"I am immeasurably honored and grateful that my colleagues have chosen me to lead our Senate Republican Conference, including my good friends and respected senators Pat Gallivan and Andrew Lanza," he said in a statement on Friday.

"I’m eager to unite our remarkable conference and work with Republicans from across our great state to fight for our party and our values. Hard-working taxpayers, small businesses, and families from all walks of life and every region will have a fierce ally in the Senate Republican Conference."

Ortt had announced last summer that he would run for New York's 27th congressional seat, which had been vacated by former Congressman Chris Collins. He pulled out of that race in February and started to focus on re-election to the New York State Senate.

Gallivan, who had also sought the New York State Senate Republican Conference, issued a statement on Friday:

I am withdrawing today as a candidate for Leader of the Senate Minority Conference.

I remain honored to represent the residents of the 59th Senate District and to serve with my conference colleagues.

One party control in Albany has given New York State more spending, made it more difficult to do business and has made our communities less safe. Further, one party control has resulted in the loss of the checks and balances intended in the New York State Constitution.

We must take back the legislative authority ceded by the current majority to ensure that all New Yorkers have a voice in their government. We start by taking back the Senate majority. We start by respecting all New Yorkers and every region of the state. We start by respecting employees and employers alike.

We can only do this by working together as a unified conference.

While I am grateful for the support expressed by many of my colleagues, in these difficult and trying times, we must be unified in our efforts for the sake of our constituents and our communities.