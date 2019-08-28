ALBANY, N.Y. — More supporters are signing onto State Senator Rob Ortt's push-back against the governor's plan to force some New Yorkers to pay for new license plates.

He spoke Wednesday alongside assembly minority leader Brian Kolb, who is supporting Ortt's bill to ban the state Department of Motor Vehicles from requiring a fee when people need to get a new plate because of a design change.

And they also question the governor's argument that the new plates are needed for cashless tolling.

"What about all the out-of-state plates that go through the tolls with you?" Assemblymember Brian Kolb, the minority leader, said. "Because I've gotta be honest with you, there are a lot of states that you can't even tell what state they're from, literally. Some of the numbers or the nomenclature. So what are you going to do with all of the out of state plates?"

The bill likely won't be considered before next year.

Governor Cuomo called the criticism disingenuous, saying the legislature itself put the fee in place before he took office.

