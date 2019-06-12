BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Senator Michael Ranzenhofer announced Friday that he will not seek re-election to his seat and retire at the end of next year.

Ranzenhofer released this statement:

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek re-election and will retire from the NYS Senate at the end of next year. It has been the highest privilege to represent the many communities of WNY and I am proud of what we have accomplished together on behalf of residents. Despite my decision to retire, I will continue to fight for the residents of the 61st Senate District throughout the remainder of my term. After many years of serving the community, I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

Ranzenhofer, who is also a practicing attorney, is currently serving his fifth term as New York State Senator. Prior to that, he was an Erie County Legislator, from 1989 to 2008.