NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes endorses Mayor Brown for re-election

Majority leader Peoples-Stokes encourages voters to write down Mayor Byron Brown on the ballot for re-election.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes announced Saturday that she endorses Mayor Byron Brown.

Peoples-Stokes is encouraging residents to write down Mayor Byron Brown on the ballot for re-election.

In a news release, Peoples-Stokes outlined the progress across the city under Mayor Byron Brown’s leadership.

"Mayor Brown has hired the most diverse workforce in the history of the City of Buffalo. His dependable, experienced leadership and management in the city government have always promoted the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion to increase the chance for every resident to succeed," said Peoples-Stokes in a statement.

Peoples-Stokes said so much opportunity has been created for Buffalo’s youth under Mayor Byron Brown’s leadership, citing increased aid to public schools, his Summer Reading Program, and Summer Youth Internship and Employment opportunities.

"Mayor Byron Brown has kept Buffalo affordable, reducing residential property tax rates in Buffalo by 16%, making it much easier for families to own homes. Hundreds of millions have been spent on affordable housing, rehabilitating commercial corridors in every neighborhood across the City of Buffalo, community centers, cultural institutions, and our parks," said Peoples-Stokes. "His commitment to replacing old lead lines has increased the availability of healthy, affordable housing that Buffalo will need to serve our growing population in the future."

Peoples-Stokes said, "Most importantly, we have worked together for over 25 years. I know his heart and his passion for every member of our community. Throughout his life of public service – as a staffer, an elected official, and now as mayor, he has never stopped consistently working hard and striving to do his best to improve the lives of all of the residents of the City of Buffalo".

Early voting will begin Saturday, October 23, and Election Day is Tuesday, November 2.