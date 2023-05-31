NYS Board of Elections launches online voter registration portal

Voters will be able to register to vote for the first time, or update their voter information.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State voters will now be able to register to vote and update their information from the comfort of their own homes.

The New York State Board of Elections has launched the Online Voter Registration portal.

“We are pleased to announce the successful launch of Online Voter Registration in New York State. The Board’s new portal marks the further modernization of New York’s election processes and ensures that New York residents can register online even if they do not have a DMV issued ID or license,” Commissioner Douglas Kellner said.

The site will allow people to register to vote for the first time an update their name, address, or party affiliation.

The online portal was made possible by a 2019 law that allowed for the creation of such a system.

Voters with a DMV ID or license can register online using the DMv's portal.

“Voter registration continues to be a barrier preventing New York State residents from participating in elections. Based on the 2020 Census results, only 80% of voting aged New Yorkers are registered to vote. The new Online Voter Registration system will help further enfranchise voters by allowing any resident to register to vote without needing to mail a paper form,” Commissioner Andrew Spano said.

To ensure data security, people will have to create or use their existing NY.gov account.

“The launch of the Online Voter Registration portal seeks to expand voter registration opportunities while still maintaining the integrity of the voting process,” Commissioner Peter S. Kosinski said.

Online signing of the registration can be completed with a digital signature pad, by uploading a photo of your signature, or by use their signature filed with the state.