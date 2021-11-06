NY lawmakers wrap up 2021 work, but could return

New York lawmakers are done with their official work this year, but legislative leaders said Friday that they could return to deal with unfinished business.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are done with their official work this year, but legislative leaders said Friday that they could return to deal with unfinished business.

The state Assembly continued its work into the early morning hours of Friday, ending a legislative session marked by the legalization of pot sales and the passage of a state budget that is set to hike taxes on millionaires. The Senate had already ended its session Thursday.