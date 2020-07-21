x
NY-27 Republican Chris Jacobs sworn in as newest House member

Jacobs defeated Democrat Nate McMurray in the special election.

WASHINGTON — Republican Chris Jacobs of upstate New York has taken the oath of office as the newest member of the House. 

Jacobs won a special election last month to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican who resigned last fall as he pleaded guilty to federal insider trading charges. 

Jacobs defeated Democrat Nate McMurray in the special election.

The two men will face off again in the November elections for a full two-year term. The district covers suburban and rural areas between Buffalo and Rochester. 

Collins was the first sitting member of Congress to back Trump’s candidacy in 2016.

