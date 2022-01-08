Nick Langworthy speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino for not providing sources of income

Both candidates are required to submit a financial disclosure form to the Federal election commission to show their sources of income and assets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The race for the 23rd Congressional District continues to heat up and so do the attacks from two Republican candidates.

GOP chairman Nick Langworthy is again speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino. This time it's about finances.

Langworthy says he filed his on July 9 but Paladino has yet to file his. He says his opponent is just trying to kill the clock.

"He is seriously delinquent at this point, clearly doesn't think the laws apply to him but this is a serious federal law enacted in order to keep people accountable for why they seek to hold federal office....He has income from many streams, but the public deserves to know where that's from," said Langworthy.

Paladino's spokesperson, Vish Burra says, "We have been in contact with the house clerk, who failed to provide this campaign with computer login credentials." He went on to say in part, "The house clerk has graciously extended the filing period, we will be fully compliant and this is in the process of being filed."