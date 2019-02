NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — City of Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster will not be on the ballot this November.

According to a Facebook post from the Niagara County Democratic Party, Dyster notified the committee that he would not be seeking a fourth term as Mayor this November.

Niagara County Democratic Party NF City Democrats commencing their 2019 endorsement meeting. Incumbent 3 term Mayor Paul Dyster has just notified Committee members he will not be seeking a fourth term for mayor in November

2 On Your Side has reached out to Dyster for comment, but have yet to hear back.