Niagara County released draft of redistricting plan

There will be two public hearings before the plan is sent to the Niagara County Legislature.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — As part of redistrict that takes place every 10 years, Niagara County Redistricting Commission has released its proposal for redistricting.

On Wednesday, the commission released its proposed map for the county's 15 legislative districts. There will be two public meetings to allow for public comment before the plan is sent to the Niagara County Legislature.

“The five members of the commission reviewed the initial census data and unanimously decided that, given the relative stability in population across the county and the fact the current legislative map was unanimously adopted by the Legislature 10 years ago, our focus would be to bring districts into compliance with a minimal amount of disruption to the current district map,” said Steve Brady, chairman of the Redistricting Commission.

“The map we are proposing would make no changes to 10 of the districts and only slight population adjustments to the other five.”

The public hearings are scheduled for:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.in the Niagara Falls City Hall Council Chambers located at 745 Main Street, Niagara Falls, New York

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Legislative Chambers, Niagara County Courthouse 175 Hawley St., Lockport, New York.

“I think it’s important for the public to understand the different parameters we have to work under to ensure the redistricting map is constitutional and how that impacts our suggested district lines,” said Brady. “I look forward to their comments.”