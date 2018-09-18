NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - After all those meetings in Batavia, Geneseo, and elsewhere, and after all those interviews from 11 potential candidates, and after all those conferences and phone calls with election attorneys...the eight county GOP Party chairs in the 27th Congressional District are back to square one on the ballot with Chris Collins as their officials candidate.

As Niagara County GOP Chariman Rich Andres describes the challenge and the result, "Working so hard at something that ultimately came up empty."

And now they have to make the case for a candidate with an indictment hanging over his head, and this back and forth on his candidacy after he suspended his campaign and then ultimately decided not to allow his name to be removed from the ballot.

2 On Your Side asked Andres, "How do you make the case that he should be the Congressman now in that district?" His response, "Well - I'll tell you what the voters in this district aren't stupid - they pay attention.This district is bigger than Chris Collins and really part of a much larger picture."

That apparently means Andres and other GOP leaders still feel people in the 27th, which is the most red Republican district in New York state, will still back Collins because he backs President Trump and his policies. Many political observers agree it will stay in Republican hands even with Collins.

Obviously Democratic leaders differ on the political process for the Republican leadership in Western New York. Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner points out, "From day one they knew that there was an ongoing bipartisan investigation in Congress about Chris Collins and his questionable activities...they still endorsed him."

2 Your Side also asked Andres, "Aren't you concerned and does it bother you that maybe he is putting his political and legal interests ahead of constituents in this district?" Andres replied, "Well personally I feel like Mr. Collins is doing what's right for Mr. Collins...he's gonna go ahead and do his thing. We have to now take what's coming to us. We kinda field these balls as they come. We did this whole last five weeks, we're gonna do it again. This is the scenario in front of us and we're gonna play it out."

2 On Your Side did reach out to a couple of those who had sought the nomination. Carl Paladino also said he was disappointed but would support Collins for re-election.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw thanks the party chairs in his statement and praises President Trump's agenda while criticizing the policies of Democratic candidate Nate McMurray. He does says the district needs a representative that supports Trump but he did not specifically mention Chris Collins in that statement.

