ALBANY, N.Y. - From property taxes, to ethics reform, marijuana, and opioids...Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo and Republican challenger Marc Molinaro went back and forth over a number of key statewide issues in Tuesday night's gubernatorial debate.

But the regional questions, focused on mainly downstate issues, save for one question about whether or not the state would foot the bill for a new Bills stadium. That question was asked more than 51 seconds into the 60 minute debate with not much time spent on answering it, other than both candidates saying it's not on their to do list.

The lack of upstate related questions, a criticism also made of the gubernatorial primary debate between Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon earlier this year.

Which is why the League of Women Voters of New York State tells 2 On Your Side they're taking the next debate to Albany.

"We wanted it to be an upstate debate," said Legislative Director, Jennifer Wilson, "and it's not just going to be the big upstate cities. We're going to have questions about rural upstate, as well. Because that's another community that really just not being talked about by politicians."

Another criticism of Tuesday night's debate is that it only included two candidates. There will be five people on the ballot come November 6.

So far, four candidates have accepted the League of Women Voter's invitation to participate in the debate next Thursday, November 1:

- Howie Hawkins, Green Party activist

- Stephanie Miner, former Syracuse mayor

- Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive,

- Larry Sharpe, Libertarian candidate

Wilson says Cuomo is the lone holdout, "All five of them should appear together and should debate together, and none of the candidates should be avoiding having to appear before the voters and say how they're going to fix this state."

Wilson adds that the debate will not hinge on the Governor showing up, "That's part of the reason that we're not doing this with a media partner is because all of the media outlets we had reached out to were apprehensive to do anything without him, which we totally understood. But we didn't feel that it was good enough for voters to just hear from two candidates or just hear from one candidate. We really wanted to see all of the candidates appear and have all of their voices heard."

Because the League of Women Voters decided not partner with a news outlet, the debate will not be going out through radio or television. They decided to live stream the debate on Facebook, Twitter, and possibly their YouTube channel.

They say all media outlets are welcome to come to the debate and broadcast it if they choose.

The League of Women Voters plan to moderate and will be working with news agencies to figure out what questions will be asked.

