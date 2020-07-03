ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday that she will be blocking the Trump Administration's efforts to allow 3D-printed gun blueprints to be released on the internet.

Last year the state passed legislation that would ban the already-printed guns from being made and sold here in New York State.

But back in January the Trump Administration set into motion the process that would allow 3D-printed gun blueprints back online after being blocked from the internet twice.

Gun control activists warned the change could make firearms available to dangerous people who would otherwise be prevented from purchasing guns.

