New York State legislative session ends, but some key issues remain

Some parole reform bills did pass, while legislation for to-go alcohol has not yet.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State's legislative session has officially ended.

Among many of the bills discussed were several on parole reform.

One of them which passed and is headed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk is the Less is More Act, which will mostly help to stop putting people behind bars for technical parole violations.

The Senate and Assembly have also passed a bill that prohibits arresting children under the age of 12, unless it's a homicide case.

The bills, which many progressives have wanted to see get through the Senate, include the Clean Slate Act, which would seal misdemeanors after at least three years of sentencing. For felony convictions, it would be seven years.

The goal of the legislation is to help parolees have an easier time getting employment and housing.

Neither that bill nor the Elder Parole bill passed, which would give a parole hearing to all inmates 55 and older who have served at least 15 years.

Sen. Patrick Gallivan says the Elder Parole bill would be unfair to those who deserved justice.

"While we need to focus on the rehabilitation on preparing someone for their release and integration back into society, we still have to be mindful of the victims and the communities who deserve their side of justice, and that's simply being the peace of mind that the person who victimized them is paying their debt to society," Senator Gallivan said.

2 On Your Side reached out to Sen. Tim Kennedy and Sen. Sean Ryan on these, but a spokesperson for Ryan only said he's a co-sponsor of the Clean Slate Act.

Legislation on to-go alcohol also did not pass the Assembly nor the Senate yet. Senator Gallivan believes it should be brought up in the next session.

"Those people who were doing it, they had their dinner in a Styrofoam container and a couple drinks, and they're going home to enjoy it with their families, and there's no reason society in this day and age that we can't continue to do that," Gallivan said.

It's part of the reason Sen. Gallivan says people can act responsibly.

The to-go alcohol directive would limit the amount of drinks they could order.

If it ever passes, the bill also says after being in place for four months, there must be three public meetings to allow people to comment on it. They would be in Western New York, the Capital Region and New York City.

Many of those who oppose the bill tend to be in liquor stores, afraid that more people will order from bars.

"It was more opposition where they thought it might hurt them as opposed to creating problems around our streets," Gallivan said.

Gallivan says he isn't aware of any problems to-go alcohol caused besides worrying those business owners.