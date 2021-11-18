New York lawmakers begin reading findings from Cuomo probe

The report is expected to lay out findings into allegations that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed aides and understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Members of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee began reading copies of a report that delves into allegations against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The report is expected to lay out findings into allegations Cuomo sexually harassed aides, understated the toll of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and prioritized COVID-19 testing for members of his inner circle.

Judiciary Committee chairperson Charles Lavine said members of the committee will be reviewing the report Thursday and Friday.

It’s unclear when exactly the report will be released, or whether the committee will hold a meeting first.

The report ended up costing state taxpayers just over $5 million.

Members of the committee have been able to review the report one at a time, though the chairman is not saying when or how it will be made public.