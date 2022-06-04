Is there progress on a state budget? Some say yes, but no deal is done

Observers feel some of the major points of contention in the state budget have been resolved at this point, though a gas tax holiday could be revisited.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is no done deal yet, but there are indications state leaders in Albany are close to an agreement on a new state budget.

Observers feel some of the major points of contention have been resolved at this point, and one last detail being discussed at the State Capitol may be most welcome for voters who have to drive.

At last word, they're still talking to reach a budget deal and some things may now be checked off as completed, like the reform of bail reform, according to Republican political analyst Carl Calabrese, who says he spoke Wednesday with some tapped-in lawmakers.

"The big issue that was resolved yesterday was the reform of the bail reform bill, and they've come to an agreement on that," Calabrese said.

The Wall Street Journal concurred on that assessment.

So what about the Bills stadium with Gov. Kathy Hochul's move to use hundreds of millions of dollars in reclaimed Seneca casino money for the state's $600-million-plus share of construction.

Democratic political analyst Ken Kruly pointed out, "There's a block of 20 or so legislators that we read about from the New York City area who don't want it. There's some political opponents to the governor that don't want the funding. And again, the governor's got the best leverage with the budget."

Calabrese added: "We'll hear a lot of noise from those folks. They're probably speaking to their constituents about it. But the reality of it is that the votes are there for the stadium deal."

So what remains to be discussed? Some say perhaps some additional education funding in the spending plan, which reportedly swelled from its original $216 billion projection to some estimates of $220 billion.

That may be due to the state being more flush with cash from all that federal pandemic relief funding.

"The bonuses that are paid on Wall Street recently were much larger than normal, and the state is well off financially with its own revenue sources, income taxes, and so forth," Kruly said.

And then perhaps more for long term health care like nursing homes.

Calabrese says don't forget a big public crowd pleaser

"I would think that being in an election year, and not only for the governor but for every member of the state legislature, a gas tax holiday would be a pretty popular thing to do, so I can't imagine that typing up the budget," Calabrese said.

But Calabrese also says to remember something when it comes to state politics.

"Things can come out of left field at the last minute when everyone thinks they have a deal," Calabrese said. "And all of a sudden ups the ante at the last minute, trying to use that pressure to get that last item they want for their particular agenda."