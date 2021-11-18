State assemblyman calls defunding the new North Tonawanda mayor 'alarming'

State Assemblyman Bill Conrad wrote a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James, calling the budget decisions 'alarming' and asking that she investigate.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — In a 2 On Your Side Original report, 2 On Your Side’s Maryalice Demler examined what's going on at North Tonawanda's City Hall.

She explained how Republican North Tonawanda Common Councilmembers secretly planned to cut the budget for the new mayor-elect's office, in a meeting that happened out of the public view, right after Democrat Austin Tylec was elected.

On Thursday, State Assemblyman Bill Conrad wrote a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James, calling the news "alarming" and asking that she investigate.

Demler on Thursday talked with Conrad, who represents North Tonawanda in the State Assembly.

Demler: First off, just share your reaction to the report last night. What stood out to you?

Conrad: You know, my phone's went off the hook this morning. But the folks that called me reached out to me this morning, and we're fed up, they were fed up, they talked about the arrogance of certain council members. They kind of told a story where the council was resentful of mayor-elect Tylec at this point, and that's not how this should play. This should be about doing the business of North Tonawanda and its constituents.

Demler: The average citizen may not be aware about the Open Meeting Law or how it works, especially in regard to the rules that lawmakers must follow when they decide how to spend taxpayer dollars. You've been an elected leader for a number of years, tell me why that's a problem, why these rules aren't followed.

Conrad: You cannot and should not spend the taxpayer tell without an open discussion. It just you can't do that. That's just not how government works.

Demler: You also wrote a letter to the state attorney general, Letitia James, with some of your concerns. Tell me what would you like to see her office do?