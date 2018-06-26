ALBANY — New York was among 17 states that filed a joint lawsuit Tuesday against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the now-suspended federal policy of separating children from their parents crossing illegally at the southern border.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Attorney General Barbara Underwood had vowed last week to sue over the family-separation policy, which Trump halted under pressure with an executive order that left unclear what would happen to those children already separated.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in the state of Washington, seeks to declare the separation policy unconstitutional, force the reconciliation of children with their parents and block the government from refusing to accept asylum applications.

“Keeping children separated from their parents is inhumane, unconscionable, and illegal — and we’re filing suit to stop it,” Underwood said in a statement Tuesday.



According to Underwood, at least 321 children — most of them between the ages of four and 12 — are living in New York under the care of 11 different private provider agencies.

Cuomo, meanwhile, has expressed frustration with not being able to get an accurate count from the federal government. His administration has estimated the number of kids in New York is much higher — as many as 700.

Underwood's office said some of the children in New York are suffering "extreme trauma," including a South American boy who was taken to the hospital after threatening to jump out of a second-story window.

Twelve other separated immigrant children have been treated in New York City hospitals, according to Underwood's office.

The lawsuit, which includes 17 states and the District of Columbia, makes the case that New York has an interest in keeping families together and providing services to its residents, and that the federal policy has harmed the state on both accounts.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims the federal policy is unconstitutional, in part by denying the immigrant parents and children their due process rights.

In a meeting Tuesday with congressional Republicans, Trump discussed his plans to build a wall along the southern border, which he said is "why I was put here."

"I will always be defending the sovereignty, the safety and the security of the American people," Trump said. "That’s who I was put here."

Along with New York, the other states to sue were California, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

