New York lawmakers to vote on extending eviction moratorium

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are preparing to vote on extending an eviction moratorium for tenants who fell behind on their rent because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday called the Legislature to return for an "extraordinary session" with a goal of putting evictions on hold until Jan. 15.

The Democrat-led Legislature had yet to release details of the legislation by mid-day Wednesday.