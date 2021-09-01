x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

New York lawmakers to vote on extending eviction moratorium

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday called the Legislature to return for an "extraordinary session" with a goal of putting evictions on hold until Jan. 15.
Credit: AP
Activist march across town towards New York Gov. Kathy Hochul office, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York, during a demonstration to call on Hochul, Speaker Carl Heastie, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousin to extend pandemic era eviction protections in wake of Supreme Court decision lifting the moratorium. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York lawmakers are preparing to vote on extending an eviction moratorium for tenants who fell behind on their rent because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday called the Legislature to return for an "extraordinary session" with a goal of putting evictions on hold until Jan. 15.

The Democrat-led Legislature had yet to release details of the legislation by mid-day Wednesday.

New York's previous eviction moratorium expired Tuesday. It included foreclosure protections for property owners.

Related Articles